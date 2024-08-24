HC Wainwright Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($4.67) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($8.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($16.63) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($8.08) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($7.84) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($7.62) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($20.49) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $185.50.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ATRA opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.28. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $49.00.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($1.54). The firm had revenue of $28.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -15.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 8,916.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,958,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 4,903,159 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 49.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,638,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 873,133 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 9,263,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 156,863 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 29.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 383,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 86,842 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.