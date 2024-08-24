Head to Head Review: Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL) vs. Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL)

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Get Free Report) and Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.0% of Battalion Oil shares are held by institutional investors. 56.9% of Battalion Oil shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 61.8% of Royale Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Battalion Oil has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royale Energy has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Battalion Oil -27.77% -70.13% -9.01% Royale Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Battalion Oil and Royale Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Battalion Oil and Royale Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Battalion Oil 0 1 0 0 2.00 Royale Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Battalion Oil presently has a consensus target price of $18.60, suggesting a potential upside of 416.67%. Given Battalion Oil’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Battalion Oil is more favorable than Royale Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Battalion Oil and Royale Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Battalion Oil $200.32 million 0.30 -$3.05 million ($4.46) -0.81 Royale Energy $2.16 million 1.31 -$1.83 million N/A N/A

Royale Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Battalion Oil.

Summary

Royale Energy beats Battalion Oil on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Battalion Oil

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Ward, Reeves, and Winkler, Texas. It serves independent marketers, and oil and natural gas and gas pipeline companies. The company was formerly known as Halcón Resources Corporation and changed its name to Battalion Oil Corporation in January 2020. Battalion Oil Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Royale Energy

Royale Energy, Inc. acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Colorado. Royale Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

