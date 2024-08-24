Hedera Price Tops $0.0591 (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 23rd. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 13.9% against the dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0591 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and approximately $59.66 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00041315 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00007489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00013485 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00007975 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,876,506,543 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,876,506,542.49338 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05617942 USD and is up 2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 280 active market(s) with $40,282,218.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.