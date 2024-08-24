Helical (LON:HLCL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $215.89

Helical plc (LON:HLCL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 215.89 ($2.81) and traded as high as GBX 228.50 ($2.97). Helical shares last traded at GBX 226.50 ($2.94), with a volume of 68,257 shares changing hands.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Helical from GBX 270 ($3.51) to GBX 280 ($3.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 230.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 216.03. The company has a market capitalization of £274.89 million, a PE ratio of -146.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.82.

Helical plc engages in the development, investment, and rental of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments: Investment and Development. The company’s property portfolio includes multi-let offices, office refurbishments and developments, restaurant, retail, residential, and warehouse spaces.

