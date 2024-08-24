Hennessy Advisors Inc. Invests $6.60 Million in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 84,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.54% of American Woodmark at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMWD. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in American Woodmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $761,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in American Woodmark by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in American Woodmark during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 12,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMWD shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on American Woodmark from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on American Woodmark from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.50.

In related news, Director Philip D. Fracassa acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.66 per share, with a total value of $51,996.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $51,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD opened at $95.23 on Friday. American Woodmark Co. has a 1 year low of $65.01 and a 1 year high of $106.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.66. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $453.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.80 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 6.29%.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

