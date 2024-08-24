Hennessy Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $5,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Community Bank raised its stake in Shell by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 3,315 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Shell by 1.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 26,743 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,907 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SHEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus raised their target price on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of SHEL opened at $71.66 on Friday. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $60.34 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $225.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.59.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

