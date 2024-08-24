Hennessy Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 216,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,307,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 2,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.82.

Chevron Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE CVX opened at $145.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $268.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

