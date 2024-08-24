Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.66 Million

Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 23rd. In the last week, Heroes of Mavia has traded 31.9% higher against the dollar. One Heroes of Mavia token can currently be bought for about $1.74 or 0.00002716 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Heroes of Mavia has a market capitalization of $54.89 million and $8.66 million worth of Heroes of Mavia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Heroes of Mavia’s launch date was January 19th, 2024. Heroes of Mavia’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,531,000 tokens. Heroes of Mavia’s official Twitter account is @maviagame. The official website for Heroes of Mavia is mavia.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Heroes of Mavia has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 33,062,882 in circulation. The last known price of Heroes of Mavia is 1.57541247 USD and is up 8.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $7,674,215.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mavia.com.”

