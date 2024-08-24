Herold Advisors Inc. Acquires 224 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.4% during the second quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 17,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 305.5% in the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 26,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 19,981 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.97. 6,310,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,256,522. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.12 and a twelve month high of $172.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Susquehanna cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Baird R W raised United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

