Herold Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Herold Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAM. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,922,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,774 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 801,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,742,000 after acquiring an additional 107,245 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 628,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,265,000 after acquiring an additional 187,250 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 692,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,842,000 after acquiring an additional 100,997 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Value Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Partners Value Investments L.P. now owns 30,807,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,556,000 after purchasing an additional 280,098 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $45.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.46.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.59. 614,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,920. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $44.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.14.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 98.98% and a net margin of 49.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.74%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Featured Articles

