Herold Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Herold Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 11.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 241,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 27,737 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 39.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of BIPC stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.06. The stock had a trading volume of 788,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,397. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.50 and its 200 day moving average is $34.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.44. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $25.48 and a twelve month high of $41.31.

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

About Brookfield Infrastructure

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

