H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Buys 1,896 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lifted its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,278,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,717,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,840 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 1,327.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,023,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,070,000 after purchasing an additional 951,558 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 3,094.0% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 596,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,949,000 after purchasing an additional 577,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 5,711.9% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 427,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,781,000 after buying an additional 419,826 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Argus raised CarMax to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CarMax from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $2,056,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,738 shares in the company, valued at $965,567.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CarMax news, COO Charles Joseph Wilson sold 10,021 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $801,880.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,032.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 25,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $2,056,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,738 shares in the company, valued at $965,567.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,243 shares of company stock valued at $14,893,042 over the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CarMax stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.12. 653,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.69. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.66 and a 52-week high of $88.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.81 and a 200-day moving average of $75.49.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. CarMax had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

