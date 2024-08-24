Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.49

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.49 and last traded at $36.49, with a volume of 19238 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.33.
Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $729.71 million, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.95.
Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1386 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF
About Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF
The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Lumen: Among Top Performers Last Month, Still Has Warning Signs
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Baidu’s Strong Quarter Proves a Smart Pick for Michael Burry
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Intuit Beats Q4 Earnings: AI, Dividends, and a Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.