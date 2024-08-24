Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.49

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.49 and last traded at $36.49, with a volume of 19238 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.33.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $729.71 million, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.95.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1386 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF

About Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INFL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 23.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 42,538 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 96,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 10,802 shares during the period.

The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.

