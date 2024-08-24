Hostmore (LON:MORE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.52

Hostmore plc (LON:MORE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.52 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9.15 ($0.12), with a volume of 708 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.01 ($0.12).

Hostmore Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,145.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 14.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 16.90. The company has a market capitalization of £10.84 million, a P/E ratio of -39.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Hostmore alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hostmore

In related news, insider Julie McEwan purchased 29,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £5,014.83 ($6,516.15). Insiders purchased 89,329 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,319 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

About Hostmore

Hostmore plc operates in the hospitality business. It operates American-themed casual dining restaurants under the TGI Fridays brand; cocktail-led bar and restaurants under the 63rd+1st brand; and fast casual dining restaurants under the Fridays and Go brand. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hostmore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostmore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.