Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Receives $10.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

HBM has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Canada upgraded Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,471 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter worth about $100,000. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HBM opened at $8.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.84. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hudbay Minerals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 4.35%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

