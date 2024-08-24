Humm Group Limited (HUM) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01 on October 2nd

Humm Group Limited (ASX:HUM – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This is a boost from Humm Group’s previous final dividend of $0.01.
Humm Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 787.87, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 71.66.
About Humm Group
