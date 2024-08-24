iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Trading 7.7% Higher

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $74.29 and last traded at $73.83. Approximately 201 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.53.

iA Financial Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.13.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

