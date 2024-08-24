iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Hits New 52-Week High at $102.07

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$102.07 and last traded at C$101.69, with a volume of 95437 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$100.44.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IAG shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on iA Financial from C$110.00 to C$114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cormark boosted their price target on iA Financial from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$105.25.

The company has a market cap of C$9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$90.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$88.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

In related news, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.42, for a total transaction of C$467,091.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$46,709.15. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

