Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,164 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $15,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $1,204,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 375.7% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 8,794 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 316.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $246.99. The stock had a trading volume of 494,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,703. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $241.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.29. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.50 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 59.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,018,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

