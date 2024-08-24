IMI (LON:IMI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,793.62

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,793.62 ($23.31) and traded as high as GBX 1,816 ($23.60). IMI shares last traded at GBX 1,814 ($23.57), with a volume of 402,135 shares changing hands.

IMI Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.33. The stock has a market cap of £4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 1,887.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,799.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,794.88.

IMI Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. IMI’s payout ratio is presently 2,989.69%.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs and manufactures engineering products in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States of America, rest of the Americas, China, rest of Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering segments.

