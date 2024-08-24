Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC owned 0.17% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAUG. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 22,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 21.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 260,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 8.5% in the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000.

Shares of PAUG stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.32. 126,381 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.61.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

