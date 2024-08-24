Insider Buying: Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Director Purchases 40,000 Shares of Stock

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.61 per share, with a total value of C$24,400.00.

Robert Hinchcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.67 per share, with a total value of C$6,698.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 25,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,387.50.

On Monday, August 12th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.52 per share, with a total value of C$5,160.00.

On Thursday, August 8th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 40,500 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.46 per share, with a total value of C$18,634.05.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 30,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,900.00.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 25,500 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$10,307.10.

On Monday, July 22nd, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$3,850.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 15,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$5,850.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$4,000.00.

Galway Metals Stock Performance

CVE GWM opened at C$0.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of C$51.80 million, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.38. Galway Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.23 and a 52 week high of C$0.68.

About Galway Metals

Galway Metals ( CVE:GWM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Galway Metals Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada; and Estrades mine, related Newiska concessions, and adjacent Casa Berardi claims located in western Quebec, Canada.

