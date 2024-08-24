Insider Buying: Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) Insider Purchases A$22,000.00 in Stock

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Price bought 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$22,000.00 ($14,864.86).

Horizon Minerals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Get Horizon Minerals alerts:

About Horizon Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Horizon Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, nickel, silver, and zinc deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Boorara Gold Project located on the eastern edge of the city of Kalgoorlie-Boulder, Western Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.