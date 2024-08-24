Insider Selling: ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Sells 1,390 Shares of Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,390 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $34,569.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,105 shares in the company, valued at $14,974,351.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ACRES Commercial Realty alerts:

On Friday, August 23rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 5,128 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $125,994.96.

On Monday, August 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,119 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $77,569.53.

On Thursday, August 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,706 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $117,038.22.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,309 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $32,528.65.

On Friday, August 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $2,485.00.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,664 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $115,247.44.

On Friday, August 2nd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,635 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $65,558.80.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 15,096 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $375,286.56.

On Monday, July 29th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 376 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $9,306.00.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 386 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $9,553.50.

ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 2.04. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 100.49 and a current ratio of 100.49.

Institutional Trading of ACRES Commercial Realty

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACR. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $3,729,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $580,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 16,986 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Read Our Latest Report on ACR

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.