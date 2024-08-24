Insider Selling: Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) CFO Sells $339,523.59 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 8,207 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $339,523.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 234,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,697,955.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Isabelle Winkles also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Braze alerts:

On Monday, August 19th, Isabelle Winkles sold 4,091 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total transaction of $177,058.48.

On Thursday, August 1st, Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $189,810.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $175,770.00.

Braze Price Performance

Braze stock opened at $43.47 on Friday. Braze, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $61.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -33.96 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. Braze had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $135.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.56 million. On average, analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,282,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Braze during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,724,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Braze by 814.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 178,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,484,000 after buying an additional 158,986 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,397,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Braze by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,894,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,146,000 after buying an additional 148,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BRZE shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Braze from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Braze from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.13.

Get Our Latest Report on BRZE

About Braze

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.