Insider Selling: RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO Sells 19,498 Shares of Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) CAO John H. Marlow sold 19,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $634,074.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 391,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,732,945.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RingCentral Price Performance

Shares of RingCentral stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,131,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,380. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.53. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $38.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $592.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.39 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RNG. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RNG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RingCentral

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in RingCentral by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in RingCentral by 438.1% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.