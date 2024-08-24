Insider Selling: RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO Sells 19,498 Shares of Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) CAO John H. Marlow sold 19,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $634,074.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 391,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,732,945.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
RingCentral Price Performance
Shares of RingCentral stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,131,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,380. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.53. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $38.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03.
RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $592.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.39 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Analysis on RNG
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RingCentral
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in RingCentral by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in RingCentral by 438.1% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
RingCentral Company Profile
RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than RingCentral
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Lumen: Among Top Performers Last Month, Still Has Warning Signs
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Baidu’s Strong Quarter Proves a Smart Pick for Michael Burry
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Intuit Beats Q4 Earnings: AI, Dividends, and a Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.