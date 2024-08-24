International Distributions Services (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.84

Shares of International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.84 and traded as high as $3.84. International Distributions Services shares last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 0 shares.

International Distributions Services Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.46.

About International Distributions Services

(Get Free Report)

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Distributions Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Distributions Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.