Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $19.16-19.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $19.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.160-18.347 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.16 billion. Intuit also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 19.160-19.360 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $760.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $703.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $670.00 on Friday. Intuit has a 1-year low of $473.56 and a 1-year high of $676.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $187.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $638.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $634.58.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total transaction of $8,368,015.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,701,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,556,495.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,963 shares of company stock valued at $114,442,445 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

