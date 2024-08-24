Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 19.160-19.360 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 19.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.2 billion-$18.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.2 billion. Intuit also updated its FY25 guidance to $19.16-19.36 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $760.00 price target on the stock. Erste Group Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, June 14th. Susquehanna reiterated a positive rating and set a $757.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $703.50.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $632.21 on Friday. Intuit has a 1-year low of $473.56 and a 1-year high of $676.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $176.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $638.78 and its 200-day moving average is $634.58.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $525,380.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total value of $8,368,015.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,701,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,556,495.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,963 shares of company stock worth $114,442,445 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

