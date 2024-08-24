Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBA) Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned approximately 4.88% of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter valued at $334,000. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 44.4% in the second quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 55,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 17,035 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000.

Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBA traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.60. 40,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,275. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.70. Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $38.41.

Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. PBDA is an actively managed portfolio that provides exposure to global agricultural commodities through a Cayman Islands subsidiary. PDBA was launched on Aug 24, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

