Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Sold by Sound Stewardship LLC

Sound Stewardship LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,817 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Sound Stewardship LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sound Stewardship LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCP remained flat at $20.58 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 771,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,174. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.47. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $20.62.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.