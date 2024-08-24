Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Shares Bought by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $98,000.

NASDAQ:BSCR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,174,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,764. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.29. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $19.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

