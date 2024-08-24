Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Shares Bought by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,200,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,826 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $19,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 134,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,879,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,564,000 after acquiring an additional 25,623 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 55.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 44,428 shares during the period. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period.

BSCU traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.84. The stock had a trading volume of 312,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,716. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.34. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $17.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

