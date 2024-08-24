Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.91

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.91 and traded as high as $15.21. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF shares last traded at $15.17, with a volume of 111,763 shares trading hands.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average of $14.91.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 31,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 101,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 77,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 86,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

