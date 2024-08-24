Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Sold by Avalon Capital Management

Avalon Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Avalon Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period.

Shares of QQQM stock traded up $2.10 on Friday, hitting $197.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,711,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $140.84 and a 1 year high of $207.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3199 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

