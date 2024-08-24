IOTA Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8.50 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular exchanges. IOTA has a market cap of $501.85 million and $8.50 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000848 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000019 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,401,744,787 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

