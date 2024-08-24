IPH Limited (IPH) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 26th

IPH Limited (ASX:IPH – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This is an increase from IPH’s previous final dividend of $0.18.

IPH Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.03, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Get IPH alerts:

IPH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

IPH Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides intellectual property (IP) services and products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Intellectual Property Services Australia & New Zealand, Intellectual Property Services Asia, Intellectual Property Services Canada, and Adjacent Businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for IPH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.