IPH Limited (IPH) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 26th

IPH Limited (ASX:IPH – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This is an increase from IPH’s previous final dividend of $0.18.
IPH Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.03, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.74.
IPH Company Profile
