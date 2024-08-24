Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Hits New 1-Year High at $112.93

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $112.93 and last traded at $112.65, with a volume of 522931 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.96.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 595.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 433.33%.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $1,286,351.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,956,519.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $1,286,351.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $23,956,519.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $77,588.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,050.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,874,690 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Iron Mountain

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRM. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Stories

