IronRidge Resources (LON:IRR) Trading 9.3% Higher

Shares of IronRidge Resources Limited (LON:IRR – Get Free Report) were up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 24.40 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 23.50 ($0.31). Approximately 2,577,673 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,769,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.50 ($0.28).
IronRidge Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £134.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 23.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.50.
IronRidge Resources Company Profile
IronRidge Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Africa and Australia. It explores for lithium, bauxite, titania, and iron ore. The company's flagship project is Zaranou gold project, which includes 3,982 square kilometers of gold deposits and 774 square kilometers of lithium deposits located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa.
