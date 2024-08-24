iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by Avalon Capital Management

Avalon Capital Management grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 5,491.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 207,735 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 6.2% of Avalon Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Avalon Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $19,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $98.39. The company had a trading volume of 31,976,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,176,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $100.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.44 and its 200-day moving average is $92.85.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.3149 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.