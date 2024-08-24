iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000.

ISTB stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.37. 258,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,827. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.40. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1549 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

