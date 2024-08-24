iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Sold by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 84.9% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of AOR traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $58.28. 116,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,110. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.50. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $47.56 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.