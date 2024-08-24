iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Acquired by &Partners

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2024

&Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSBFree Report) by 385.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,287 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23,333.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 59.1% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.85. The stock had a trading volume of 409,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,983. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $46.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average of $45.35.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1568 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.