iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Acquired by &Partners

&Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 385.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,287 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23,333.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 59.1% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.85. The stock had a trading volume of 409,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,983. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $46.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average of $45.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1568 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

