iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.39

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.39 and last traded at $48.39, with a volume of 99122 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.23.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.78.

Get iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,168.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 13,784 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 20,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $350,000.

About iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.