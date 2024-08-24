iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the period. iShares Europe ETF makes up about 1.0% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 41,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

IEV traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.93. The stock had a trading volume of 200,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,110. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83. iShares Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $45.43 and a 1-year high of $58.38.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

