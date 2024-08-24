iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.11

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.11 and last traded at $27.10, with a volume of 193752 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.07.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.51.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1385 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.
Institutional Trading of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF
About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF
The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
