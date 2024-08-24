iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.11

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.11 and last traded at $27.10, with a volume of 193752 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.07.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.51.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1385 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional Trading of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,077,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,097,000 after buying an additional 432,656 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,438,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,852,000 after acquiring an additional 26,058 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,787,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,813,000 after purchasing an additional 63,746 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 1,030,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 979,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,862,000 after purchasing an additional 167,472 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

