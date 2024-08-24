iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Stock Position Raised by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 81.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NYL Investors LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 14,399,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070,356 shares during the period. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,102,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,779,000 after purchasing an additional 123,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 444,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,138,000 after acquiring an additional 123,578 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 233,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,810,000 after acquiring an additional 9,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $111.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.95 and a 200-day moving average of $107.81. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $112.28.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.