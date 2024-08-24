iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Stock Position Raised by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 81.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NYL Investors LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 14,399,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070,356 shares during the period. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,102,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,779,000 after purchasing an additional 123,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 444,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,138,000 after acquiring an additional 123,578 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 233,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,810,000 after acquiring an additional 9,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $111.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.95 and a 200-day moving average of $107.81. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $112.28.
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.
