iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1,165.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,921 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Rebalance LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 29,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 8,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 17,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 5,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $1.49 on Friday, reaching $82.82. The stock had a trading volume of 10,779,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,792,271. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.88. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $82.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

