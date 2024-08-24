iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Purchased by Sound Stewardship LLC

Sound Stewardship LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for 4.5% of Sound Stewardship LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sound Stewardship LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 605.7% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,285. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.21 and a fifty-two week high of $66.26.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.8991 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.