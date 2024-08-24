iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,677,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,724,000 after acquiring an additional 982,323 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,460.0% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 973,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,242,000 after purchasing an additional 911,104 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,886,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,931,000 after purchasing an additional 897,256 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,751,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,223,000 after purchasing an additional 744,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,056,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,387,000 after purchasing an additional 550,321 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $1.61 on Friday, reaching $177.38. 674,654 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.35. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

